Ajuman Enyan Essiam Chiefs Laud Prez Over ADB MD's Appointment

Related Stories The Chiefs and people of Ajumako Enyan Essiam Traditional area have expressed their profound gratitude to President Nana Akufo-Addo for appointing Dr. John Kofi Mensah as Managing Director of the Agriculture Development Bank.



Dr. John Kofi Mensah is an accomplished banker with over 25 years of working experience.



Before his appointment, he was the Director of the Enyan Denkyira Rural Bank. His expertise and technical advice over the years saw the bank make great strides.



Addresing a press conference on behalf of the paramount Chiefs, Osagyefo Kwame Akonu X, the Omanhene of Enyan Abaasa Traditional Area believed the appointment of Dr. Kofi Mensah is in the right order as they captured in a statement to Peacefmonline.com that "Dr. Kofi Mensah's contribution to the socio-economic development of the district has been immense. His contributions have cut across all the social spectrum of the district from education to health.



We have followed with admiration the meticulous rise of this illustrious son of our land in the financial and banking sector and we are highly confident that his nomination for subsequent appointment to head the Agriculture Development Bank will bring the desired impact on the operations of the bank".



Whiles commending President Akufo-Addo for the honour done them, the Chiefs stressed that Dr Mensah has their unflinching support and reiterated the conviction that he will definitely bring his expertise to bear by turning around the fortunes of the bank.



"We are eternally grateful to the President - His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and wish to express our heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to him for the honor done us by nominating for appointing an illustrious son of our land. We believe that, saying “Thank You” seems insufficient but we cannot find words that express our feelings appropriately.



“We, therefore, stick to these two words with the conviction that he knows the depth of emotion and gratitude they contain. We the good people of Ajumako Enyan Essiam can assure you His Excellency that our son, Dr. John Kofi Mensah has the total support of the chiefs and people of the district and he will bring his experiences to improve the fortunes of the Bank as well as contribute to His Excellency's vision of making the agriculture sector one of main drivers for creating equal opportunities and jobs for the teeming populace of Ghana," portions of the statement read.





Read full statement below:



PRESS CONFERENCE BY THE PARAMOUNT CHIEFS OF AJUMAKO ENYAN ESSIAM TRADITIONAL AREA IN APPRECIATION OF THE NOMINATION AND APPOINTMENT OF DR. JOHN KOFI MENSAH AS THE MANAGING DIRECTOR FOR AGRICULTURE DEVELOPMENT BANK BY HIS EXCELLENCY NANA ADDO DANKWA AKUFO ADDO PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF GHANA



Good morning Ladies and Gentlemen of the media. We thank the Almighty God for the opportunity granted us all to meet here this afternoon.



We wish to state that, this press conference is the brainchild of all the five (5) Paramountcies of the Ajumako Enyan Essiam traditional area supported by all our respective sub chiefs of the district.



This is to say that, as chiefs and representatives of the people at the traditional governance level, this press conference is a representation of the thoughts and wishes of the good people of Ajumako Enyan Essiam, both home and abroad.



One of the underlying principles of democracy, if not the greatest, is elections. Elections of competent individuals to manage the resources of the state for the ultimate benefit of the citizens “….to whose name and whose welfare the powers of government are to be exercised….” Article 70 clause 1 of the constitution of the Republic of Ghana, confers on the President, powers to appoint and in some instances - in consultation with the Council of State - accomplished and distinguished individuals who will bring to the governance table the needed skills and experiences in pursuit and fulfillment of government policies and programs.



It is in the light of the above constitutional provision, Ladies and Gentlemen, and in the discharge of same that the President of the Republic of Ghana on the 14th day of July, 2017 nominated for appointment an illustrious son of our land, Dr. John Kofi Mensah as the Managing Director of the Agriculture Development Bank.



Dr. John Kofi Mensah is an accomplished banker with over 25 years of working experience. As a Director of the Enyan Denkyira Rural Bank Ltd his expertise and technical advice over the years has seen the bank growing from strength to strength.



Also Dr. Kofi Mensah's contribution to the socio-economic development of the district has been immense. His contributions have cut across all the social spectrum of the district from education to health.



We have followed with admiration the meticulous rise of this illustrious son of our land in the financial and banking sector and we are highly confident that his nomination for subsequent appointment to head the Agriculture Development Bank will bring the desired impact on the operations of the bank.



Ladies and Gentlemen of the press, our main purpose for this program is to let it be known to all, that the chiefs and people of Ajumako Enyan Essiam district are eternally grateful to the President - His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and wish to express our heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to him for the honor done us by nominating for appointing an illustrious son of our land. We believe that, saying “Thank You” seems insufficient but we cannot find words that express our feelings appropriately.



We, therefore, stick to these two words with the conviction that he knows the depth of emotion and gratitude they contain. We the good people of Ajumako Enyan Essiam can assure you His Excellency that our son, Dr. John Kofi Mensah has the total support of the chiefs and people of the district and he will bring his experiences to improve the fortunes of the Bank as well as contribute to His Excellency's vision of making the agriculture sector one of main drivers for creating equal opportunities and jobs for the teeming populace of Ghana.



In conclusion, Ladies and Gentlemen, we do not deem this as just an honour to our district but we deem it an honour for the entire Central Region. We are assured by this nomination for appointment that indeed His Excellency has the region at heart and in the coming days and months our region shall see more of such nominations.



We wish to add that this interaction with the media is just the first point of expressing our appreciation to His Excellency as we will soon seek audience with the President to express same to him in person.



God bless our homeland Ghana and make our nation great and strong.



Long Live Ajumako Enyan Essiam District



Long live Central Region



Long live Ghana



Thank you for your attention and cooperation.



ADDRESS BY:

Osagyefo Kwame Akonu X

Omanhen, Enyan Abaasa Traditional Area





SUPPORTED BY:

Okokodurfo Ogyeabo Kwamena Hammah Ababio II

Omanhen,Efuwa Ajumako Traditional Area



Osabarima Otsibu VI

Omanhen, Enyan Denkyira Traditional Area



Odeefo Afankwa II I

Omanhen Breman Essiam Traditional Area



Okofo Amoako-Bondam III

Omanhen Enyanmaim Traditional Area