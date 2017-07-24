EC Rot ‘Disgusting’– Ex-Chief Director

Related Stories A former Chief Director of the Electoral Commission (EC), Kwame Damoah Agyeman, has said not only is the current misunderstanding between the Chair of the EC, Mrs Charlotte Osei and some of her deputies “disgusting”, but also diminishing Ghana’s democratic credentials.



According to him, the development is eroding the public confidence in the EC’s ability to conduct credible elections in the future.



His comments follow the response by Mrs Osei to some 27 allegations of fraud and financial malfeasance levelled against her by some concerned staff who have petitioned President Nana Akufo-Addo for her removal.



In a 28-point response, Mrs Osei denied any acts of fraud or financial malfeasance on her part and counter-alleged fraud and corruption against her accusers.



But speaking in an interview with Chief Jerry Forson, host of Ghana Yensom on Accra 100.5FM on Monday July 24 and later on with Moro Awudu of Class91.3FM, Mr Damoah said: “The workers will need to have in mind that their integrity is at stake, they will need to be truthful, their integrity should be above board.”



“The fallout from the EC is reducing the confidence the public has in the commission, it undermines Ghana’s democratic credentials and that can be very dangerous for the country.”