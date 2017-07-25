Naadu Mills Missing From Atta Mills’ 5th Anniversary Memorial

Related Stories Monday June 24, 2017 marked the fifth anniversary of the passing of the late President John Evans Atta Mills.



A wreath laying ceremony was organised at the Asomdwee Park in Accra and conspicuously missing from the ceremony was Mrs Naadu Mills, wife of the late president.



Explaining the absence of the former First Lady in a radio interview on Accra based Joy FM Monday evening, Mr Koku Anyidoho, deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said open invitations were sent out to everybody.



Asked whether considering the position of Mrs Mills it had to be an open invitation, Mr Anyidoho responded.



“Invitations were sent out in the open and everybody attended.”



“Naadu Mills is a very private person,” Mr Anyidoho said.



Mr Anyidoho, an aide to the former President said he and other colleagues were working hard to keep the memory of Professor Mills.



“More of his politics, trying to redefine and reshape the political struggles here, moving away from the politics of vindictiveness to the process of inclusion and association,” were some of the things they were working to keep, he said.