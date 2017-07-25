Kofi Sam Knows Who To Contact In Family For Autopsy Report - Mills' Brother

Samuel Atta Mills Related Stories A junior brother of the late President John Evans Atta Mills, Mr Samuel Atta Mills has insisted that the family received the autopsy report explaining what caused the demise of the late President.



Contradicting claims by the junior Sam Atta Mills, the only son of late President Mills’ that the family has not seen the autopsy report, the Member of Parliament for Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirem (KEEA) in the Central Region, Mr Samuel Atta Mills who is a junior of the late president said his nephew’s claims were not true.



Mr Samuel Atta Mills in a radio interview with Accra based Joy FM Monday evening in reaction to his nephew’s claim said, "Yes the family the family has seen the report" and insisted his nephew [Kofi Sam]know whom in the family to ask about the autopsy report.



Monday June 24, 2017 marked the 5th anniversary of the passing of President Mills and as part of a memorial, a wreath laying ceremony was organised at the Asomdwee Park in Accra.



Speaking to journalists after the event, the junior Sam Atta Mills said he would support a probe into the cause of his father’s death.



According to him, the cause of his father’s death still remains sketchy and that there was need for the cause of death to be laid to rest.



His disclosure, even though was in sharp contrast to earlier statements by the late President’s other brother, Mr Cadman Mills, who had said the family had seen the report, and that the former President died of a massive stroke and not lung cancer as was earlier purported, Kofi Sam said the hospital is yet to furnish the family with the autopsy report of his late father.



“The hospital never gave any autopsy report to show that this or that was the reason why he passed away so I don’t think any member of my family would be able to give evidence on what happened or what caused his death…I have not seen anything of that sort. I do not think anyone has. If anybody has it, he or she should be free to let me know but I do not think anyone has,” the junior Atta Mills said.



He also said he would support a probe into the cause of his father’s death, saying, “I have heard a lot of stories but I also believe that in order for you take an action or to know something, there must be some level of evidence and some level of facts.



“There have been several rumours and stories; but until I see some concrete evidence I don’t really have much to say. If someone wants to approach me to do investigations I will champion the course because he is my father and I want to know.”





Earlier in a radio interview on Class FM Monday morning, the KEEA MP, Mr Samuel Atta Mills said all those clamouring to know the cause of death of Prof John Evans Atta Mills were “opportunistic” people.



In his estimation, well-meaning Ghanaians including the true family members of the late president are not asking to know what killed him and so wondered why people who are remote from the family keep pushing for that.



According to him, those interested in what killed the late president need that information for opportunistic political purposes.



He said: “I’m his blood brother, same mother and same father but I’m not asking for that [cause of death]. So, who are the family requesting for that? Those who are his brothers and sisters are not asking for that. Those who are his extended family members in Cape Coast are not asking for that.



“It is just a few opportunistic people who are asking for this; who claim they are family. How are they family members? How far removed are they?” Mr Mills asked.



“We all have extended family in other areas who feel that this is the cocoa season and then they need to get involved in whatever they are sharing; there is nothing to share. Actual family is not asking for this; anybody can get up and claim that they are a family member,” Mr Atta Mills emphasised.



His comments come as the family marked the fifth anniversary of Prof Mills’ death.