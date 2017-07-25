EC Rot Intolerable – GII

Related Stories The Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) has asked all political parties in Ghana to desist from taking partisan positions on the petition filed at the presidency by some workers of the EC for the removal of the Chair of the Electoral Commission (EC) Mrs Charlotte Osei.



The Executive Director of GII, Linda Ofori-Kwafo says the petition is a constitutional matter that must be allowed to be settled by the appropriate authorities.



Her comments follow the Progressive People’s Party’s call for the commissioners to step aside as the various allegations and counter-allegations being flung between the Chair and her deputies are duly investigated.



Mrs Osei has been accused by her staff of fraud and financial malfeasance. They have petitioned President Nana Akufo-Addo for her removal.



In a 28-point response, Mrs Osei denied any acts of fraud or financial malfeasance on her part and counter-alleged fraud and corruption against her accusers.



The PPP in a statement described the current allegations and counter- allegations as worrying. “We, therefore, advise that all the Commissioners must willingly offer to step aside,” the statement said.



But speaking in an interview with Chief Jerry Forson, host of Ghana Yensom on Accra 100.5FM on Tuesday July 25, Mrs Ofori-Kwafo said: “I am not judging but at least from their (Commissioners) own mouths, we are beginning to realise that there is a lot of rot at the EC, and, so, Ghanaians should not tolerate such rot to superintend our elections. We shouldn’t allow that.



“If we don’t have a critical look at this, it will affect the elections that we organise in the country. And, so, immediately we need to ensure a ceasefire among the commissioners.”



“We need an independent, thorough investigation that is not partisan in nature. The politicians should stay out of this and allow the matter to be heard.”