EC Saga: Joe Debrah Mad At Opoku Agyeman

Charlotte Osei Related Stories Private legal practitioner Maxwell Opoku Agyeman will regret leading staff of the Electoral Commission to petition the president for the removal of their chair Mrs Charlotte Osei, fellow legal practitioner Joe Debrah has said.



According to him, Mr Agyeman has a long-standing relationship with Mrs Osei, a relationship that started in 1989 during their studies at the Faculty of Law at the University of Ghana, therefore, leading the petitioners to remove her was disappointing.



Mrs Osei has been accused by her staff of fraud and financial malfeasance. They have petitioned President Nana Akufo-Addo for her removal.



Mr Debrah told Chief Jerry Forson, host of Ghana Yensom on Accra100.5FM on Tuesday, July 25 that: “Maxwell Opoku Agyeman, Charlotte Osei and I are a family, we have about 30 years of relationship.



“We all met at the Faculty of Law at the University of Ghana in 1989 and formed a study group. We formed the study group right from the first year with a few other guys such as Yoni Kulendi. We also formed part of the Class of 94 and so apart from being schoolmates, we were study mates.



“We eat together, we chat and we do almost everything together and we have been doing that right from 1989 through the faculty days to the law school. Fortunately, Charlotte and Maxwell also went to the same school in Canada at the same time, and, so, I became disappointed when I heard that Maxwell was the one leading the impeachment against Charlotte.



“I am disappointed but of course he, just as everybody, has the right to make his own choices in life. But everybody among this fraternity is first of all disappointed that he chose to take up this case. The signal that it sends out is that he cannot be trusted by friends. It means after 30 years of being a brother, he can lead a course for my license to be revoked and that is dangerous.



“He could have asked a different lawyer to handle this matter because of the relationship he has with Charlotte Osei,” Mr Debrah said.