We Did Not Storm Or Raid Donkor's Residence - Police PRO

Related Stories Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Ghana Police Service, DSP Sheila Abayie Buckman has refuted media reports that officials from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) raided the residence of former Power Minister and current MP for Pru, Dr. Kwabena Donkor.



Speaking to Kwabena Agyapong, sit-in host of Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the Police PRO confirmed that they went to the residence of the former minister house with a search warrant granted by a court.



Four officers of the CID of the Ghana Police Service led by an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) on Monday morning stormed the Spintex residence of former Power Minister, Dr Kwabena Donkor, in connection with investigations into the AMERI power deal.



The officers were said to have gone to Dr Donkor’s private residence while he was still asleep and Dr Donkor was alerted of their presence by his security man. Dr. Donkor said he allowed them in and they took two hours searching the house taking along with them his pen drives and personal laptop.



Responding to the issue, the Police PRO said, they only went to the house in connection with ongoing investigations into the AMERI deal adding, we want to establish whether he did not cause financial loss to the state.



DSP Buckman said the MP was highly corporative, allowed the security officials to carry out their wor. The MP corporated with the police.



He allowed us to do the search. We went to the house with a search warrant and so I am wondering why people are making claims that we stormed his residence.



That allegation is unfortunate,’’ she said. Meanwhile, the MP has hinted of petitioning the Speaker of Parliament on the issue. “In any case, if they were investigating Ameri, I probably didn’t expect that as a sitting MP, they should come to me with a search warrant,” the MP had said.



When asked to comment on it, the Police PRO declined to comment.