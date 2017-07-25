Nude Stardom UnGhanaian – MP

Related Stories The Member of Parliament for Manso-Adubia constituency in the Ashanti Region, Mr Frimpong Yaw Addo has condemned the use of nudity to achieve stardom in Ghana’s entertainment industry.



According to him, the practice is “unacceptable” and must be condemned as it is against the African culture.



His comment comes on the back of the release of nude photos by actress Christabel Ekeh and social media sensation Rashida Black Beauty. The nude photos of the two, which have gone viral on social media, got the country talking for days.



Speaking on Entertainment Capital on Accra100.5FM, Mr Addo advised young entertainers not to allow their love for money get them going nude.



“This latest nudity craze is all because of the love for money and how we copy blindly,” he told show host Bismark Boachie (DJ Premier).



“I read a story where her (Christable Ekeh) manager said the nudity was to introduce her new brand but it all has to do with the love for money. They believe they will get more money by going nude but going nude is unacceptable. We are not in a western society. What people should know is that we are Africans and the late JB Danquah wrote that the African is notoriously religious…our culture is an embodiment of our lives and our way of life is also embodied in our culture,” he added.



He advised entertainers to desist from using nudity to reach the pinnacle of their careers.