CSSPS: BNI To Deal With Extortionists

Authorities in charge of the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) have indicated that personnel of the National Security, Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) and the Ghana Police Service will be deployed to deal with headteachers and others who use the computerised placement system to extort money from the public.



Mark Sasu Mensah, National coordinator of CSSPS said the law will deal with members of the public who have the penchant of using the system as a means of business.



Speaking in an interview with Chief Jerry Forson, host of Ghana Yensom on Accra100.5FM on Tuesday July 25, Mr Mensah said guardians with concerns about the postings of their children should report to the headteachers who will then forward the complaints to the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) which will in turn forward those concerns to the CSSPS for corrections to be done.



Throughout this process, he said, no money should be paid to any official. “Let me sound a warning: this year we will deploy BNI, we will deploy National Security, we will deploy Police Service to deal with all the headteachers and others who will use the placement exercise as a business. We will pluck them out.



“No parent or guardian should pay any money to anybody who claims that they can change the schools for their wards.”