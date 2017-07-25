Koku Hangs Up On Host...Describes Akufo-Addo As A ‘’Useless Prez"!

Related Stories Fierce critic of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Koku Anyidoho has launched a verbal attack on the latter, insisting that there is no leadership under him.



Speaking to Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Koku Anyidoho, who is a Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), said there is no leadership under ‘’useless’’ Akufo-Addo.



He was responding a question on whether it will be prudent for government to take over the organization of the annual lecture and wreath laying ceremony of the late President John Evans Atta Mills who died in office, in 2012. In his response he said, the president who is a legal alien is not in the country and only enjoys luxurious travels.



He said the president is more outside the country than in the country. He wondered why the president has travelled when a petition has been brought to his office by some aggrieved petitioners at the Electoral Commission, calling on him [Nana Addo] to remove Mrs. Charlotte Osei, the EC boss.



He slammed those making claims that the NDC schemed with the EC boss because they plotted with Charlotte Osei to rig the polls because they did not have a collation centre.



‘’At the end of the day who won the elections? Was it not Nana Addo? So what are you talking about? It was the NPP that accused the NDC of scheming to rig the polls, yet Nana Addo won so why are you making claims that we wanted to rig? There is something going wrong at the EC. Let us see what is wrong and correct it instead of politicizing the issue.’’



‘’Nana Akufo-Addo should stop travelling, stop wasting the state resources travelling and stay in this country and work. Where is the president? Was he in the country when the petition was presented to him? When the petition was received, he was in Cote d’Ivoire watching a football match.



He will later go to France and cruise. We don’t want to waste time on such a useless president.’’ When asked to withdraw his statement he refused insisting that, "Ghanaians have regretted voting for Nana Addo because he is useless" and used the analogy that former President Mahama was described as incompetent and the two words are similar and does not mean anything bad.



When the host asked him to withdraw, he said, ‘’I will not withdraw. The president is useless.’’ He later dropped the line after he was asked to withdraw his "useless" comments for the third time.