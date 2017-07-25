I'm Not A Member Of Mills' Family To Comment On Demand For Autopsy Report By Son - Anyidoho

Related Stories A Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho says he is not a member of the late Atta Mills family to be concerned about the autopsy report demanded by his late son.



The only surviving son, of the late Mills, Atta Mills, has said he has still not seen the autopsy report of his father.



Speaking to journalists at the ceremony yesterday [Monday], he said “The hospital never gave any autopsy report to show that this or that was the reason why he passed away so I don’t think any member of my family would be able to give evidence on what happened or what caused his death…I have not seen anything of that sort.



I do not think anyone has. If anybody has it, he or she should be free to let me know but I do not think anyone has.”



It was in sharp contrast of what the family told the media some years back. He also promised to support any probe into the cause of death of his late father who he said was sick but did not expect him to die.



“I have heard a lot of stories but I also believe that in order for you take an action or to know something, there must be some level of evidence and some level of facts. There have been several rumors and stories; but until I see some concrete evidence I don’t really have much to say. If someone wants to approach me to do investigations I will champion the course because he is my father and I want to know.”



When asked his take on the call by the late Mills’ son, the former communications director at the presidency said, he does not belong to the family of late Mills and will not meddle in their affairs.



‘’I will not meddle in the affairs of the Mills’. If they are calling for a probe into his death, I don’t want to comment on it.



My name is Koku Anyidoho and not Koku Atta Mills and so if the family are discussing such an issue, I will not make any further comment.’’



The autopsy report he stated was handed over to the widow and brother of the late Mills in the persons of Naadu Mills and Cadman Mills and so if he [Fiifi] wants to know what killed his father, he should consult these individuals.



I do not want to discuss or comment on this matter,’’ he stressed.