We Will Make Parliament Ungovernable - Nii Lante Vanderpuye

A member of the Minority in Parliament, Ni Lante Vanderpuye has threatened, Parliament will be made ungovernable if the state continues to harass their colleague MP, Kwabena Donkor.



Kwabena Donkor's house was raided by security officials on Monday on suspicion that he caused financial loss to the state in helping secure the AMERI power deal.



Kwabena Donkor



But condemning the raid, National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Odododiodoo Constituency in Accra, Nii Latey Vanderpuije wants the Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon Prof. Mike Oquaye to intervene.



"If the Speaker does not take action on this, we will not walk out, we will make Parliament impossible to sit," the former Youth and Sports Minister said on the AM Show on Joy News TV, Tuesday.



He accused the state of violating the Pru East MP's right to privacy.

He wondered why the police would seize Mr. Donkor's private laptops and try to also seize the former Minister's personal phones.



"Why should the police decide to take his laptop? There are official laptops in the office, there are official phones that he used; they can go for them," the MP explained.



The Odododiodoo MP who has also been a victim of a state raid on his home said the NDC MPs are going to be "very, very vociferous" in getting the Speaker's attention in this matter.



Kwabena Donkor has signaled he would be petitioning the Speaker of Parliament because he believes his privileges as an MP have been breached.



The former Power Minister under the John Mahama administration is suspected of causing financial loss to the state in contracting AMERI to provide emergency power during Ghana's erratic power supply in 2015.



A committee at the Energy ministry has found, the $510m deal was over-priced by $150million