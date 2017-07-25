President Buhari To Return In 2 Weeks

Related Stories Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to return to the country within two weeks.



The Governor who was a member of the delegation that visited President Buhari in London on Sunday said this in an interview with BBC.



Okorocha had earlier said, in a phone call with Femi Adesina, that the President sends his best wishes to Nigerians, and will be back “as soon as the doctors give him the green light.”



“He’s very okay,” Okorocha said. He continued that the president is very sound and in high spirits.



He said that the President might be returning to London from time to time for “medical checks,” but will perform his duty as a president.



Asked if the President has been ruling the country from London in the almost 80 days he has been away, Okorocha said the Constitution provides for an Acting President in the absence of the President, and Buhari does not interfere in the decision making process of the Acting President.



He concluded the interview saying: “Definitely, all things being equal in two weeks time he should be back.”