NHIA Suspends Capitation Programme From 1st August Effectively

The National Health Insurance Authority has suspended the capitation programme in the Ashanti Region.
The suspension of the capitation programme takes effect from Tuesday, August 1.
The Board of Directors of the NHIA will review the capitation payment mechanism and processes following this decision.
Read full statement below:
NHIS SUSPENDS CAPITATION PROGRAM IN ASHANTI REGION
Following a directive from Government, the Board of Directors of the National Health Insurance Authority has instructed for the suspension of the Capitation program in the Ashanti Region with effect from the 1st August 2017.
The Board shall undertake a thorough review of the whole Capitation Payment Mechanism and processes and will inform the public of the way forward after the detailed review is completed.
Thank you.
Issued by:
Corporate Affairs Directorate
National Health Insurance Authority
Accra
Source: Ameyaw Adu Gyamfi/Peacefmonline.com/Ghana
