Speaker Approves Urgent Motion By KT Hammond To Have AMERI Deal Withdrawn

An urgent motion filed in Parliament by MP for Adansi Asokkwa, Hon. KT Hammond has been approved by the Speaker of the House, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye.



The motion by the former Energy Minister under the erstwhile Kufour administration wants the approval granted the AMERI deal withdrawn.



The motion has since been tabled for debate by Members of Parliament. According to the legislator, his motion calling for the withdrawal of the approval was premised on fresh information gathered on the deal.



A committee was set up by the Minister of Energy Boakye Agyarko to restructure the $510 million Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) Agreement between Ghana and AMERI Energy.



AMERI was to build the power plants, own and operate it for 5years before finally transferring it to the government of Ghana at a total cost of $510m.



The BOOT Agreement was signed on February 10, 2015 with the Ministry of Power to review, restructure and recommend areas for amendment in the energy sector.