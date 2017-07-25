NSS Apologises For Police, Military Assault On Prospective Personnel

Related Stories Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has rendered an unqualified apology to prospective personnel who were manhandled by security officers on Monday at some registration centres in Accra.



Describing the incident as regrettable, a statement released Tuesday and signed by the Acting Executive Director of the NSS, Ussif Mustapha said measures have been put in place to ensure that such an occurrence would not be repeated.



“Management wishes to state that the incidents are regrettable, and therefore wishes to apologize to all such national service personnel and the general public for the recorded incidents of congestion which led to the manhandling,” the statement said.



“Management has put in place measures to ease the congestions and therefore wishes to appeal to all national service personnel to remain calm and go through the registration process smoothly,” it added.



Some prospective national service personnel who have been posted to serve within Ledzokuku Krowor Municipal Assembly (LEKMA) and La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly (LaDMA) were on Monday assaulted by military and police officers who had been sent to the centres to maintain law and order.



However, confusion broke after the security personnel asked them to re-form a queue they had formed since 5am.



Some videos circulating on social media show the security officers beating the prospective service personnel with belts and sticks.