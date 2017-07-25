EC Brouhaha: I Have Been Vindicated – Ken Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong Related Stories The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has stated he feels vindicated following accusations by some unidentified staff of the Electoral Commission (EC) commission against the Chairperson Mrs. Charlotte Osei for dishing out contracts without recourse to the Public Procurement Act.



According to him, corrupt practices clad in shady deals existed long before the assumption of office of the chairperson, therefore, the allegation does not come as a surprise to him.



“I am not surprised at all because I’ve always said that this woman Charlotte Osei and his deputies are in bed with the NDC, but immediately I start talking about her then the women advocate will rise up against me for attacking her. I guess this corrupt practices recently has vindicated me and people will now take me serious,” he said on Adom TV’s Morning Show “Badwam” Tuesday.



Mrs. Osei is being accused of “single-highhandedly” dishing out contracts without recourse to the Public Procurement Act by some unidentified staff of the commission.



She is also accused of providing an estimate of one million Ghana cedis for the renovation of her house.



Mrs. Osei in her response accused her deputies of gross insubordination, corruption, and arrogance.



But the outspoken MP who is known to have criticized the appointment of Charlotte Osei as last year indicated that the issues raised in the allegations must be investigated.



He said the allegation leveled against the EC Chair has destroyed the credibility of the Electoral Commission thus the implicated commissioners must step aside for thorough investigations.



Mr Kennedy Agyapong is of the conviction that their continuous stay will only dent the image of the commission in the sight of the public.



“They should be sacked for investigations to be conducted because Charlotte Osei’s allegations against her deputies are serious and needs to be taken seriously. Charlotte Osei can’t vindicate herself because she did nothing to stop the corrupt acts by her deputies and that also makes her a criminal. We will be mocked if these people are left to continue their rot” he warned.