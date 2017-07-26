Two Dead After Tamale Flooding

Related Stories Two persons have been confirmed dead following floods which affected some communities in the Tamale Metropolis, July 25, 2017.



One of deceased has been identified only as Hajia, with the other said to be a basic school pupil. The remains of Hajia have been moved to the Tamale Teaching Morgue, whereas the missing school child is yet to be found.



Heavy rain, which lasted for two hours, displaced some residents of Gumani, Gumbihini, Kanvili Tuunaayili, Wurishe, Koblimahigu and Fuo.



Some thatch houses in the affected communities were submerged while containers, livestock and other valuables were carried away.



The Northern Regional Secretariat of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) is assessing the gravity of the floods.



The Regional Director, Alhaji Abdallah Hindu told Citi News his office was tabulating the data for onward submission to the NADMO headquarters.



He pleaded with residents living in flood prone areas to relocate for their own safety. Alhaji Abdallah Hindu further cautioned private developers against building on water ways.



The flooding situation in the Tamale Metropolitan Area and the Sagnarigu districts are perennial. Choked drains and building on waterways are some of the root causes which requires immediate action.



Meanwhile, the President has constituted a government delegation to visit the affected area and report back for action to be taken.