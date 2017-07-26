678 Sergeants, 61 Inspectors Promoted

Related Stories The Police administration has promoted 61 Police Inspectors to the rank of Chief Inspectors and 678 Sergeants to Inspectors.



“This promotion is in line with the Inspectors and Sergeants satisfying the provisions in Regulations 37 of the Police Service Regulations 2012, C.I. 76,” the Ghana Police Service noted on Tuesday, July 25.



The promotion takes effect from January 1, 2017, “however, there would be no payment of arrears”. Source: classfmonline.com Comments ( 0 ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.