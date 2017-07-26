Minister Denies Sacking Contractor Working on Bimbilla-Yendi Stretch Of Road

Related Stories The Northern Regional Minister, Hon. Salifu Saeed has denied reports that he has asked contractors working on the Bimbilla-Yendi stretch of road to halt operations.



The Minister told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm when he was called following the rumour that his attention has been drawn to some riot within the communities among the youth who wanted the contractors, Andre Quadrez to engage them as workers.



During the enlistment, those who thought they may not be shortlisted, started asking questions about their rejection, hence the misunderstanding. He said the consultation is still on to meet all stakeholders involved in the matter to resolve issues.



The Regional Minister used the platform to ask the contractor to consider available spaces to fix as many youth as they can aand also has asked the youth to be calm to ensure peace.