Minority Leader Commensurates With Tamale Flood Victims

Related Stories The Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu has issued a statement to commensurate with victims of the heavy downpour in Tamale Tuesday.



The heavy down pour which affected operations at the Tamale Teaching Hospital, destroyed property.



Some three persons including children are reported dead. The statement said: ‘’I have learnt with sadness that a heavy down pour, which started at about 9:00am within the Tamale Metropolis, flooded most parts of the Metropolis resulting in loss of lives and property running into millions of cedis. Some of the areas most affected include Gumani; Choggu Yapalsi; and Gurugu.’’ The statement added: ‘’A lady who was rushing to pick her child from school was washed away in her car by the heavy floods.



Efforts by a combined team of the Security Agencies could not save her and she unfortunately lost her life in the process. Unconfirmed reports claim that two kids have also lost their lives in the process but their bodies are yet to be recovered.



I wish to extend by sincerest condolences to the bereaved families for the lost of their loved ones in such tragic circumstances.’’



He also appealed to government to take immediate steps to complete the drain from Gurugu to Gumani ‘’I further wish to appeal to residents of the Metropolis to remain calm whiles efforts are being made to provide shelter to those who have lost their homes. NADMO and the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly should, as a matter of urgency, come to the aid of the affected residents.



I wish to also take this opportunity to appeal to Government to take immediate steps to complete the main storm drain from Gurugu to Gumani in order to minimise the effect of such heavy down pours in the future.’’