Galamsey Fight: Government To Deploy 400 Joint Military/ Police Task Force

Related Stories Government will by close of next week deploy a four hundred Military and Police joint team as first batch of the Anti-Galamsey Taskforce to enforce the ban on illegal mining.



The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Lt. Gen. Obed Akwa and the National Security Advisor, Brig. Gen. Okyere (Rtd) visited the team currently training at the Bundase Military base on Tuesday.



Hon. Amewu while addressing the Taskforce described mining in river bodies and along water beds as a treasonable act which will not be countenanced.



“We have gone further to place a complete ban, that one is a ban…it will never be lifted on mining in our river bodies, river beds. If you permit me, I’ll say its treasonable. Mining in our river bodies or river banks is not going to happen any longer under the presidency of HE Nana Akufo Addo.”



As part of efforts to end galamsey, the government placed a ban on all small-scale mining activities for six months.



President Akufo Addo has reiterated his government’s commitment to bring to an end the illegal mining menace that has caused destruction to water bodies and the environment.