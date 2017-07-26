Ghana Would Be Like Ivory Coast If Military Is Deployed - Miners Association

Related Stories Members of the Ashanti Regional Small Scale Miners Association have threatened to fight military personnel who will be deployed by government to stop them from going to their various galamsey sites.



The Members speaking to Abusua Dawuro’s Osei Kwadwo after their press conference held in Kumasi said members of the Association have been unfairly targeted and are losing equipment due to operations by the security agencies.



According to them, they believe that the security agencies have failed to demonstrate that they are fighting against illegal miners.



‘It is disheartening to note that our licenses have not been revoked, suspended or cancelled yet legal miners are bearing the brunt of the so called galamsey fighters.



“We want to draw President Nana Addo and the general public attention that members of the Association who have valid licenses would go back to our mining sites to carry out our rightful legal employment. We are warning the security agencies not to dare to stop us or protect our mining sites because we are ready to fight them. We will fight for our freedom. Ghana will be like Ivory Coast if they dare prevent us from, visiting our sites,” they warned.