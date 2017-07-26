Gov't Poised To Assist Positive Innovations - Deputy Finance Minister

Related Stories Deputy Minister of Finance, Madam Abena Osei Asare has declared government’s readiness to partner and assist groups and individuals in the country with result oriented innovations that would help push the state in the right direction.



The Minister honoured an award ceremony organized by a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Reach for five finalists who contested in what they term Change for sustainable development goals #YouthInnovate4SDGs.



The programme is aimed at empowering the youth to help solve problems facing society in Africa. Madam Abena Asare proclaimed government cannot do it all alone. She congratulated the finalists of the contest especially the 24 year old over-all winner, Wisdom Kafui Honu a student at the University of Professional Studies.



She encouraged them to pursue whatever initiative they have at hand while government is set to assist them soar. She further lauded Reach for Change for such a timely intervention.



Africa Regional Director of Reach for Change, Amma Sefa-Debrah Lartey admonished society to help identify talented youth to turn their ideas into reality.