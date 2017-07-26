Woyome Not Broke – Aide

Related Stories Embattled businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome is not broke, his spokesperson Reginald Seth Dogbe has said.



Mr Woyome is being orally examined by Deputy Attorney General Godfred Dame at the Supreme Court as part of efforts by the state to retrieve some GHS51.2million paid to him as judgment debt in 2010.



According to a Daily Guide publication, Ken Anku, lawyer for Mr Woyome told the Supreme Court his client had no money when the Deputy AG prayed the sole judge, Justice A. A. Benin, to award a cost of GHc20,000 against Mr Woyome in a related case in which he (Woyome) had filed an application to stay his oral examination.



But speaking on the Executive Breakfast Show (EBS) on Class91.3FM on Wednesday, 26 July 2017, Mr Dogbe debunked assertions and reports that Mr Woyome was broke.



He told show host Moro Awudu that Mr Woyome has not said anywhere that he is broke. “I don’t know where you heard that one . . . I have never heard Woyome say he’s broke. I’ve been in court every day and I stand with him everywhere and I’ve not heard him say that. How can a Christian, somebody filled with Christ be broke? No,” Mr Dogbe said.



Mr. Woyome was paid the GHc51.2million after he claimed he helped Ghana raise funds to construct stadia for the hosting of the 2008 African Cup of Nations.



However, an Auditor General’s report released in 2010 held that the amount was paid illegally to him. Subsequently, the Supreme Court in 2014 ordered Mr. Woyome to pay back the money to the state but he has not complied.