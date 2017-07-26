I’m Not Working Against Bugri Naabu – Northern Regional Minister

Related Stories The Northern Regional Minister Salifu Saeed has denied allegations that he is working against the New Patriotic Party regional chairman Bugri Naabu.



Naabu is alleging that the Minister and his deputy Solomon Boar are sponsoring one Alhaji Samba to unseat him come the NPP delegates’ conference. According to him, the Minister and his deputy are also bribing some District Chief Executives with Gh¢5000 each to campaign against his chairmanship bid.



“And are you not aware that the regional and the deputy ministers they are campaigning for some people that they are going to take over my position… They are going round campaigning that one Mr. Samba who is their choice and going round everywhere, even going about giving money to some DCEs like ¢GH5,000, not small money”, Bugri angrily alleged in an interview with Starr News.



Bugri had accused the regional minister and his deputy of advancing factional agenda to split the party and government and hinted ongoing discussions with the president to get them dismissed from office.



However, the regional minister Saeed has denied any hand in operations aimed at getting “rid of my chairman.”



“I don’t have a chairman apart from Bugri Naabu,” Saeed stressed in an interview with Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Wednesday. “I don’t have issues with Bugri Naabu.”



He added: “I don’t support any individual… and whoever is elected we’ve to support him to work effectively to achieve President Akufo-Addo’s objectives.”