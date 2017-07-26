'Illegal Fishing Can Cost Ghana EU Market'

Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, Minister of Fisheries Related Stories Ghana must make it a priority to end illegal fishing along the coast in order not to lose the European market to other countries, Elisabeth Afoley Quaye, Minister of Fisheries, has said.



According to her, other countries are ready to take over Ghana’s dominance on the European market if the right things are not done to escape sanctions from the European Union (EU).



For this reason, the government of Ghana with the support of the EU is embarking on a project to safeguard the sea from illegal fishing activities.



Speaking in an interview with Chief Jerry Forson, host of Ghana Yensom on Accra 100.5FM on Wednesday July 26, Mrs Quaye who is also the Member of Parliament for Krowor, said: “With help from the EU, we are fighting illegal fishing otherwise known as light-fishing.



“If we don’t do proper fishing, other countries that are in trade with us will stop doing business with us,” she warned.



“Most of our fishes go to the European market, and, so, if we don’t liaise with them to help us fight illegal fishing, a time may come that they will stop doing business with us.



“This is the time that we need to do the right thing, so we don’t lose the European market to other countries,” she added.



Touching on allegations that premix fuel is being sold along political lines, she said that assertion is not true.