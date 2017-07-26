Man Hacks Mum To Death At Aflao

Related Stories Fear gripped residents of Huimegah, a suburb of Aflao in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region, after a 30-year-old man allegedly killed his mother and inflicted cutlass wounds on other relations and neighbours.



Johnny Ahiamedzi, who has been arrested by the Aflao Police, reportedly inflicted machete wounds on the father.



A police officer, who rushed to the scene of the barbaric act upon a tip-off, was hacked in the left wrist by the suspect.



He was arrested the next day after the body of the deceased was found by some residents.



Information gathered by DAILY GUIDE indicates that the suspect claimed the mother was a witch, while the father was wizard.



The Volta Regional Police Commander, ACP Nana Asomah Hinneh, who confirmed the incident to the press, pointed out that “the police had information that one Johnny Ahiamadzi was fighting with his father, so they rushed to the house and saw the man in a pool of blood.



Apparently, Johnny slashed the father, and hacked the wrist of the constable and the one who came to report the case, he said.



According to him, the police later had information that the body of the woman had been discovered.



“We went and picked the body of the woman and fortunately for us Johnny came back to the house and he was arrested. He confessed trying to kill the father, because he was a wizard. He met the woman who he claimed was also a witch and butchered her too,” the police commander declared.



ACP Asomah Hinneh added that the injured police officer had been treated and discharged while the other injured persons were responding to treatment at the Aflao Government Hospital.



He said the body of the deceased had been deposited at the Aflao Hospital morgue while police investigations continue.