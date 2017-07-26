4 Arrested Over Car Snatching

Related Stories Four people were on Sunday arrested in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital, for allegedly attacking a taxi driver with a knife in an attempted car snatching operation.



The suspects are Akwasi Francis, 22; Robert Antwi aka Azonto, 23; Francis Kofi Sarpong, 22 and Justice Bawuah, 43. They were all in the custody of the Manhyia Divisional Police Command.



At a media briefing in Kumasi yesterday, the Ashanti Regional Police Commander, DCOP Ken Yeboah, said two members of the gang – Akwasi Francis and Robert Antwi – on the day in question, hired the services of the cab driver, whose identification was not disclosed, at Asafo Labour roundabout and was to take them to Afful Nkwanta.



According to him, Akwasi Francis, who was sitting beside the driver, pulled a locally made pistol and pointed it at the cabbie, upon reaching the children’s park area.



DCOP Yeboah indicated that Robert Antwi – a physically challenged man – at the rear seat, also drew a knife and ordered the unnamed cabbie to get out of the car.



He said Antwi aka Azonto, severally stabbed the taxi driver on the neck, back and forehead in a desperate attempt to subdue the victim when he (driver) failed to oblige to the demand of the gangsters, as he held the mouth of the pistol and struggled with Akwasi Francis.



The police commander disclosed that the incident attracted people to the scene who came to the rescue of the victim and also apprehended the two suspects.



He stated that the bystanders later handed over the duo to the Manhyia Divisional Police Command, whilst the victim was rushed to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Hospital at Ayigya.



According to the regional police boss, during investigation, Akwasi Francis told the police that 22-year-old Francis Kofi Sarpong, a driver’s mate, gave him the pistol and led the police to arrest Sarpong at his hideout.



DCOP Ken Yeboah added that Sarpong also mentioned Justice Bawuah, 43, as his source of supply. Bawuah was subsequently arrested to assist the police with investigation.



He said a search conducted on Bawuah revealed 13 assorted mobile phones, another locally made pistol and two Ipads.