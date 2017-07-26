Berekum ‘Porn Girl’ Heads To Court

Related Stories The junior high school graduate from Berekum, whose explicit video has topped social media trends for almost a week now, has threatened to sue her critics if they continue to insult her.



Rashia Muhammed, popularly known as Rashida Black Beauty, became the talk of the town last week when a video showing her stark nakedness started to circulate on social media sites.



The video sparked an uproar, with several persons passing rather unprintable insults on the lady. Some have called for her arrest, while others have suggested she needs some urgent psychological attention.



Apparently unsettled by the continuous insults, Rashida has put out another video on social media in which she described half of Ghanaians as “fools” who are in a haste to criticise before they investigate.



“You’re here in Ghana fooling, even people in US and UK are calling me and you in Ghana. Almost half of Ghanaians are fools. When something happens instead of you to find out the cause, all you do is to start insulting the person…If you joke with me, what I’ll do to you, I’ll let the law deal with you. If you are foolish then keep on insulting me,” she said in the video.



In the same video, Rashida was heard asking her critics whether they did not come from the female organ and why they were overly-excited after seeing her organ.



This outburst is in sharp contrast to a rather sober apology Rashida first put out not long after the naked video started making rounds.



Her first response on July 21 and posted on her Facebook wall at 2:29pm read: “Hello Ghana, I am sorry and I regret my actions, there is a lot of explanation to this video but I guess the harm has already been done so no one will be willing to hear what I have to say or tell them. All I want to say is I regret my actions and I hope Ghanaians do forgive me . . . Thank You!”



Then on July 22 at 7:59am, Rashida, again, posted another apology on Facebook:



“Good morning people of Ghana. Well, I took time to read all the comments that came in on my apology post yesterday as well as comments circulating on social media about the video and I realised that majority of the comments were all insults and just filthy talks about me which I won’t say I don’t deserve, yes I know that for my actions I do deserve all those things said about me.



“But let me make this clear: If you are a lady here and you have sent a nude of yourself to your guy before and if you are a guy and you have also received a nude from your girlfriend before, I will say you are no better person than I am. I admit I have made a very big mistake with some even thinking that I made that video on purpose just for fame and exposure, which I know is false, I wasn’t the one who released the video as well. Thanks to friends and sympathisers who called to console me, I really do appreciate it.



“And as I said in my previous post, trying to explain will make things worse so I will just repeat what I said yesterday one more time – Yes I know the harm has already been done but I have learnt my lessons and I do promise to never repeat this, may the Good Lord and Ghanaians forgive me.”