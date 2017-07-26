'NPP'll Act Right Even If It Means Losing 2020'

Related Stories Greater Accra Regional Minister Ishmael Ashitey has said his party will do the right thing to ensure Ghana works again even if it means losing the 2020 elections.



“Let’s do the right thing, even if we have to lose power, and put a very good system in place then when there is a [good] system in place, you come back again and run a better system than to oversee a system that is rotten, I don’t think that should be it,” he told Moro Awudu on Class91.3FM’s Executive Breakfast Show on Wednesday, 26 July.



In that regard, Mr Ashitey said he will not back down on efforts to make the capital city clean even if it means offending voters.



Traders who sell at unauthorised places have always issued threats to vote out governments which attempt clearing them from those areas, but the minister insists he will not back down.



“I believe that the proper thing should be done always. It will be better for us to change the system to have a very good system and come back again than to be in a system which is rotten, I don’t think that is the way forward,” he reiterated.



He continued: “I have been pushing the Municipal Chief Executives in the region to make sure they go all out to make Accra clean and that is our agenda and if you are a stumbling block, then we have to run over you to make sure we achieve that aim”.



Just recently, President Nana Akufo-Addo made similar comments to the effect that he will put his presidency on the line to ensure that illegal mining is stopped in the country.