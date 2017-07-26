Ghanaians Misinformed About Woyome – Brother

Alfred Agbesi Woyome Related Stories Ranking member for Youth, Sports and Culture Committee in Parliament Kobina Mensah Woyome says Ghanaians have been misinformed about the works of his brother Alfred Agbesi Woyome.



Speaking to host of Morning Star Francis Abban Wednesday, the South Tongu MP said “I will not say Ghanaians have maltreated [him], I think they were misinformed . . . my worry is about the misinformation, the deliberate misinformation, so that is what it is.”



“Aside that, we must develop the good heart to forgive everybody, because . . . if we want to . . . continue to enjoy the grace, we should develop the heart to forgive everybody and I think we have,” he stressed.



The embattled businessman has been embroiled in a GHc51 million judgment debt after claiming he helped Ghana raise funds to construct stadia for the hosting of the 2008 African Cup of Nations.



However, an Auditor General’s report released in 2010 held that the amount was paid illegally to him.



Subsequently, the Supreme Court in 2014 ordered Mr. Woyome to pay back the money, after a former Attorney General, Martin Amidu, single-handedly challenged the legality of the payments.



Following delays in retrieving the money, Supreme Court judges unanimously granted the Attorney-General clearance to execute the court’s judgment, ordering Mr. Woyome to refund the cash to the state.