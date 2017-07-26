Marwako Victim Opts For Out-Of-Court Settlement

Evelyn Boakye Related Stories Evelyn Boakye, the Ghanaian kitchen staff of Marwako Fast Foods Limited whose face was allegedly dipped into a paste of blended pepper by her supervisor Jihad Chaaban, has opted for an out-of-court settlement.



An agreement for amicable settlement reached between the two parties compelled the Abeka District Court to adjourn its judgment on the matter when the case was called on Wednesday, 26 July.



The two parties have been given up to Wednesday, 2 August to return to court for the judgment.



Magistrate Victoria Ghansah said she got notice of the out-of-court settlement on Monday, July 24 and so would want to settle the details before delivering her judgment. Source: classfmonline.com