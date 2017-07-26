Help Expose Those Peddling Falsehood Against NPP - Freddie Blay

Related Stories The acting National Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Freddie Blay, has charged the media to help expose individuals and groups of people, particularly within the opposition parties, who peddle lies and falsehood against the government.



He was of the view that the media had over the years remained professional, hence it should also help articulate the policies and programmes of the NPP government for the benefit of Ghanaians.



Mr Blay, who was speaking in an interview with media practitioners in Bolgatanga during the fifth Upper East regional delegates’ congress of the NPP last Monday, equally pointed out the need for the media to also encourage "the conflict of ideas which are all geared towards the accelerated development of the country and further deepen her democratic credentials".



Interventions



According to the acting chairman, the NPP government was seriously preparing the grounds to enable the citizenry to take advantage of its interventions that were being rolled out because the party "believes in entrepreneurship and creating a congenial atmosphere for businesses to thrive".



He, therefore, entreated all constituency chairpersons to encourage people to take advantage of the various interventions, such as the one-constituency, one million-dollar policy, planting for food and jobs, among other initiatives.



Mr Blay urged the rank and file of the party to "believe in the core values of the party" because it was a disciplined party that was focussed on ensuring equity in the distribution of the nation's resources.



"You must, therefore, avoid listening to propaganda and rather help the party to increase its electoral fortunes," he further told members.



Unity



The acting General Secretary of the party, Mr John Boadu, stressed the need for members of the party in the region to avoid backbiting and other divisive tendencies.



He encouraged them to unite and forget about the past as the party was now in power and strategise to win more seats in the region.



"We have no option but to unite and rededicate ourselves to win more seats because the current three seats are inadequate," he further advised.



Mr Boadu was happy that over the years, the party had consistently increased its electoral fortunes in the region, stating that he was convinced the region was gradually changing its voting pattern in favour of the ruling NPP.



The Upper East Regional Minister, Mr Rockson Bukari, expressed optimism that by 2020, the party in the region would win more seats. He, however, told the delegates to remember that the unity of the party was paramount and that they should help manage information well within the party.