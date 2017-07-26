Railway Development Will Not Be A Failure - MP

Related Stories The pledge to improve the infrastructure and connect Accra and Paga with a railway link would occur in due course, Mr Kofi Adda, the Member of Parliament for the Navrongo Central, has said.



He said this during an address to delegates of the New Patriotic Party drawn from all the fifteen constituencies in the Upper East Region.



And this included Municipal and District Chief Executives and party supporters at the just ended Regional Annual Delegates Conference held in Bolgatanga.



He said unlike the failed promises made by past governments to execute the project, the present Government was committed to carrying it out.



“Several governments made such promises but the NPP Government is committed to the Railway Development Project and will take the bull by the horns to do exactly that “, Mr Kofi Adda said.



Mr Adda, who is also the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, said Government has sought support from the Dutch Government to supply treated water from the Tono Dam in the Kassena-Nankana Municipal to many districts in the region including the Kassena-Nankana Municipal , Kassena-Nankana West, Builsa North and South, Bongo and Bolgatanga Districts



He said plans are far advanced to provide more boreholes to deprived communities in the Region.



Mr Adda said the construction of the regional airport was being given serious consideration by the government and gave the assurance that it would be completed before the four year tenure of the NPP Government was over.



Mr Rockson Bukari, the Upper East Regional Minister, said the Regional Coordinating Council and all the District Chief Executives and other partners were working feverishly to fast-track the implementation of the government flagships programmes such as ‘One Village, One Dam’ and ‘One District One Factory’ projects.



He said the Pwalugu Tomato Factory would be refurbished to become a multipurpose factory and the Zuarungu Meat factory would also be revived.