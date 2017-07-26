Government Withdraws Special Prosecutor Bill

Related Stories The Office of the Special Prosecutor Bill has been withdrawn from Parliament by government following calls by the minority.



The Parliamentary, Constitutional and Legal Committee of Parliament last week rejected a request by government for the office of the Special Prosecutor’s Bill to be passed under a certificate of urgency.



The committee recommended the bill be taken through all the normal processes.



The minority raised issues of constitutional breaches, stating the bill had not been gazetted when it was first laid on Tuesday, July 18.



It is, however, not known if the bill will be relayed in the coming days.



President Akufo-Addo while campaigning for the position in 2016, announced that his government would create an office of a special public prosecutor to prosecute ‘certain’ corrupt cases in the public sector.



He said the office of the prosecutor would be created within six months in office if he won the election.



The Bill for the Zongo and Inner City development has also been withdrawn by government.