Physically Challenged; One Other Arrested For Armed Robbery In Kumasi

Related Stories The Manhyia divisional police command in the Ashanti region has arrested two suspects for attempting to rob a taxi driver on Sunday, July 23, 2017 at 2am around the children’s park.



The suspects are Akwasi Francis, 22, and Robert Antwi, a.ka “azonto”,23, who is physically disabled.



The Ashanti regional police commander, DCOP Ken Yeboah addressing the press on Tuesday said the suspects hired the services of the taxi driver from labour roundabout towards Afful Nkwanta, suburbs of Kumasi.



“On reaching the children’s hospital, suspect Akwasi Francis who was seated at the front pulled out a locally manufactured pistol while Robert Antwi, also pulled out a knife on the driver, ordering him to get out of the car. The driver resisted and held the pistol pointed at him by the suspect Akwasi Francis.”



‘Suspect Robert Antwi, the physically disabled stabbed the driver continuously in the head, neck, forehead and his back with his knife in order to subdue him,”. DCOP Ken Yeboah recounted.



Meanwhile, the taxi driver is currently at the KNUST hospital receiving medical treatment.