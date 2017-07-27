Soldiers To Be Queried Over Attacks On NSS Personnel

Related Stories The Ghana Armed Forces has apologized to National Service Secretariat for attacks allegedly meted to service personnel during registration.



National service registration at the Ledzokuku Krowor Municipal Assembly (LEKMA) and La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly (LaDMA) turned chaotic when some military personnel who moved in to maintain order ended up assaulting some people.



Speaking to Ekourba Gyasi on Atinka AM Drive, the Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Armed Forces, Colonel Aggrey Quarshie explained that the armed forces didn’t send officers to the centers to assault service personnel.



He added that the military men present at the centers were only trying to maintain order which unfortunately turned chaotic.



He assured the general public that the military personnel involved will be queried.



Colonel Aggrey Quarshie also rubbished rumors that the Ghana Armed Forces had denied persons with bigger buttocks and bigger breasts access to the army. Source: atinkaonline.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.