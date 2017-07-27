EC Chair, Deputies Must Step Aside – IDEG

Related Stories The Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG) Ghana has joined calls for the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission and her deputies to step aside, following allegations of financial malfeasance levelled against them.



Madam Charlotte Osei and her deputies have come under intense pressure to resign, following allegations of corruption made against her by employees of the Commission in a petition and her response, which highlighted corrupt practices at the Commission.



IDEG in a statement also proposed that “an interim Chair should be appointed to create a more conducive environment for the Commission to do its work normally.”



While calling on President Nana Addo , the Chief Justice, the Speaker of Parliament and the Chair of the Council of State to confer both on the appointment of the interim Chair and the investigations, IDEG said these four institutions have “constitutional responsibilities towards the EC and carry a moral burden to work collectively towards the restoration of public faith and trust in the institution.”



The investigations, it said, should be undertaken quickly and the findings and recommendations implemented as soon as possible.



“This would enable the EC to return to stability and effective operations while securing the necessary conditions for its structural reforms,” it said. The EC’s tensions came to the fore after some employees of the Commission petitioned PresidentAkufo-Addo to dismiss Charlotte Osei for alleged financial malfeasance.



Among the allegations, the aggrieved employees claimed that Mrs. Osei awarded a GHc 3.9 million contract for work on an office complex without consulting the Commission.



Mrs. Osei rubbished the allegations in a comprehensive response to the employees, and fired some accusations at the Deputy Commissioner in-charge of Operations at the EC, Amadu Sulley.



She has sued the employees for making what she described as unsubstantiated allegations against her.