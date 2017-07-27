‘How We Killed Mahama’

Related Stories Kojo Fordjour, one of the 14 persons on police wanted list over the murder of Major Maxwell Adams at Denkyira-Obuase in the Central Region, has vowed to give a blow-by-blow account of circumstances leading to the death of the soldier.



The accused, a driver, yesterday told the Accra Central District Court that he would tell the court everything he knows about the murder of Major Mahama.



Charged with conspiracy to murder and murder, Kojo stated that God is his lawyer.



Charges



According to the prosecutor, Detective Inspector Simon Apiorsornu, the accused persons and 19 others, currently at large, acted together with a common purpose to murder the soldier.



He said, “Kojo, who took active part in the lynching of the soldier, bolted from Denkyira-Obuasi after the incident.”



He said intelligence led to the retrieval of Major Mahama’s I-phone 7 mobile phone in Kojo’s room in his absence, and that subsequent intelligence led to his arrest.



D/Insp. Apiorsornu disclosed that the accused admitted having in his possession the deceased person’s mobile phone, adding that the prosecution was going to consolidate its case in view of their latest arrest.



This brings to 20 – including a woman – the number of persons charged over the gruesome murder of the 5 Battalion of Infantry soldier on May 29, 2017.



They have been provisionally charged with conspiracy to murder and murder.



Major Mahama was the commander of a military detachment stationed at Diaso in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region to check the activities of illegal miners (galamseyers).



He was lynched by a mob, who took him for an armed robber.



On Remand



Other accused persons on remand are William Baah aka Misky, teacher/assemblyman; Yaw Annor aka Agbahowa, mason; Akwasi Baah aka Baya, farmer; Kwame Tuffour aka Asowonan, driver; Akwasi Asante, farmer; Joseph Appiah Kubi aka Kum Dede, driver; Kwadwo Animah, mason; Philip Badu, prisons assistant; Kofi Nyame aka Abortion, farmer and Michel Anim aka Nana Anim.



The others are Bernard Asamoah aka Daddy, drivers’ apprentice; Ebenezer Appiah aka Akwesi Adjei; Charles Quainin aka Kwesi Boah, vulcanizer; Anthony Amoah aka Kwaku Manu/Amis, Okada operator; Bismark Donkor aka Dada, farmer; Kwame Agyei, farmer; Solomon Sackey, carpenter; John Bosie aka Abodie, driver’s apprentice and Vivian Sahene aka Mafia, unemployed.



The police are currently on the heels of Yaw Amakwah, Kwabena Kenkeba, Tikwa, Yaw Boadu, Fuseni, Madam Deedikor, Eric Asante aka Yaw Agade, Nana Kwadjo aka Naa Ajo, Kweku Diesel, Kofi Ahenkora, Solo, Rasta and Wiser.



Sitting continues on August 3.



