Marwako Victim Stigmatized; Firms Refusing Her Application – Family

Evelyn Boakye, the ex worker of Marwako Fast Food Limited who was assaulted by her Lebanese supervisor, Jihad Chabaan, is suffering from stigmatization after the event, according to her family.



The young lady who was a kitchen staffer, at the Abelenkpe branch of the food company had her face dipped into pepper paste by her supervisor on Sunday, February 26, after Jihad accused her of fidgeting with a blender she was using to blend pepper.



The supervisor’s act was roundly condemned and sparked anger among the Ghanaian public. He was subsequently suspended by Management of Marwako.



The Abeka District Court on Wednesday July 26, deferred its judgment concerning Mawarko supervisor, Jihad Chaaban because both parties have agreed on terms of settlement. The presiding judge, Victoria Afia Quansah however says Evelyn Boakye is only a party to the civil case but the criminal aspect still stands.



She has therefore adjourned her judgment to August 2, to study the terms of settlement before the final ruling.



But speaking to Akwasi Nsiah on Si Me So an evening political show on Kasapa FM Wednesday, Spokesperson for the victim’s family, Kwabena Ofori stated that Evelyn Boakye who has decided she’ll not go back to Marwako has had it tough getting another job to do as some employers have shunned her following media coverage of the case has made her ‘popular’.



“At least I have personally held her hands to look for a job on two occasions. After a warm welcome and discussions, the employers ostensibly later found out who she was and then decided to turn her down. That is why it’s important that even as the criminal aspect of the case is ongoing, the victim gets some compensation from the accused to console her for the difficult situation she finds herself.”



Kwabena Ofori disclosed that Evelyn, who has developed eye problems after the incident has not been paid by Marwako ever since she stayed out of work, adding that the family will ensure she receives her due.