UEW’s Governing Council's Meeting Ends In Chaos

The President of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) Dr. Harry Agbanu told Gifty Andoh on The Pulse on Wednesday, explained that the Council chairman’s attitude brought the meeting to an inconclusive end.



He said that the chairman, a former Pro Vice Chancellor of the school “walked out on the University because of some differences he had with the current Vice Chancellor who is being asked to step aside.”



Dr Agbanu said it is "unfortunate that government did not take notice of this and decided to make such an individual the Chairman of the Council”.

The UTAG president also debunked rumours that there is a division among UTAG members at UEW.



He further explained that only a few of the UTAG members have refused to abide by the directive by UEW-UTAG executive for them to embark on a strike, however, a majority agreed with the decision by the executives.



Preceding the strike, was a law suit against the University at the Winneba High Court by one Supi Kofi Kwayera.



The suit sought to challenge the legality of certain actions taken by the then Governing Councils of the University.



Earlier this month, the Winneba High Court held an application to restrain the Vice Chancellor Prof. Mawutor Avokeh and Finance Officer of the University of Education, from holding office until a case brought against them is determined.



The Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University, Very Rev. Fr. Prof. Anthony Afful-Broni is to act in place of these two officers.



However, Dr. Agbanu stated that UTAG is waiting for the result of yet another emergency meeting by the governing Council scheduled for July 27, 2017, warning, the universities will come to a halt if the decision from that meeting is selective.



“UTAG-National, therefore, gives the Governing Council two weeks to resolve the current impasse at the UEW in accordance with the Act and Statutes of the University.



“UTAG reserves the right to deploy all weapons available to it as a professional association to stop the steady and persistent external interference that seems to be creeping into the administration of the Public Universities in Ghana,” the Association said.