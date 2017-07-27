"Ghanaians Are Very Difficult To Govern" - Education Minister

Related Stories Education Minister Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh and colleague Minister of Information Mustapha Hamid have said “Ghana is a difficult country to govern.”



They made the comments separately at Thursday’s Meet The Press event at which the Dr Prempeh briefed journalists about the progress of the Free Senior High School policy.



Answering a question from a journalist concerning a school with deplorable ICT facilities, Dr Prempeh said: “There is a programme to equip, where we build schools, to equip them with ICT labs. I don’t know how you can equip ICT labs without furniture, but it just happened that we are the same Ghanaians who are given the contracts to equip the schools and we are the same Ghanaians who will take the money and never do the work.”



“We are the same Ghanaians who will rush to the minister for more contracts but don’t want to be punished.



“The president visited Okuapeman Senior High School and the headmaster’s plea was to have a science laboratory refitted. When we came to check, the contractor had been paid 100 per cent of the money. When the contractor was called, he said they took the money and went to do another school.



“Ghanaians are very difficult to govern. If you touch that contractor now, you will see a line of people in the office pleading on his behalf,” he said.