GoG Fully Funding Free SHS – Napo

Related Stories Government of Ghana is fully funding the free Senior High School programme, Minister of Education Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh has said.



This means the Akufo-Addo government will fund the cost of public Senior High Schools for all those who qualify for entry from the 2017/2018 academic year onwards.



Dr Prempeh said this at the Meet The Press series in Accra on Thursday, 27 July 2017.



The government, in its maiden budget statement, allotted GHS400million to fund the Free SHS policy.



According to government, free SHS means in addition to tuition, which is already free, there will be no admission fees, no library fees, no science centre fees, no computer lab fees, no examination fees, no utility fees; there will be free textbooks, free boarding and free meals, and day students will get a meal at school for free.



Free SHS will also cover agricultural, vocational and technical institutions at the high school level.