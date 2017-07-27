Subah Launches Transform Your Society Challenge

Related Stories To transform Ghana’s Digital space, Subah Infosolutions Ghana, a leading IT & telecommunications solutions provider has launched a ‘Transform Your Society’ (TYS) Challenge.



The challenge will offer Ghanaians the platform to promote their ideas on how they can transform society through the adoption of ICT as well as promoting digital awareness.



Speaking on the dynamics of the TYS, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Subah, Birendra Sasmal said: “Participants in this challenge will record a 60 seconds video of how they intend to transform their communities through ICT, upload the video on Subah Inspire Website and then share video on social media.”



The CEO added the winner in the challenge will receive a cash price of GHS 5000 while the first and second runner up will receive GHS 3000 and GHS 2000 respectively.



Entries in the challenge have to precede their post with #TYSChallenge. Visit www.subahinspire.com for more details.