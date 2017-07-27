JHS Student Stabbed To Death By Colleague

Related Stories A junior high school student, Elijah Namon is in the grip of the police for allegedly stabbing his classmate to death.



The deceased, 20-year-old Matthew Opoku was stabbed in the chest on the school’s premises.



It is unclear what may have led to the action of the suspect.



The two are JHS 1 students at the WESCO Demonstration Junior High School at New Tafo (Kofrom) in Kumasi.



The suspect has been arrested and is currently assisting in investigations.



Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital’s mortuary for autopsy. Source: graphic.com.gh Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.