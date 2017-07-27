Speaker Crippling Us – Minority Leader

Related Stories The Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, has expressed disappointment with Speaker of Parliament Prof Mike Aaron Oquaye for limiting him to just one question when the Minister of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) appeared before parliament on Thursday.



Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto was on the floor of parliament to answer questions relating to government’s Planting for Food and Jobs programme.



Accra100.5FM’s parliamentary correspondent Richard Appiah Sarpong said Mr Iddrisu appeared infuriated about the turn of events and accused the Speaker of bias.



Mr Iddrisu said: "You know the essence of parliamentary questions is significant and integral to the exercise of oversight. Your refusal to allow me even as Minority Leader to proceed can only be an effort to cripple us.



"We respect you as chair of this house; we have a responsibility as leadership to support you in maintaining order in this house…" Mr Iddrisu added.



The Speaker, however, responded that: “I have consistently made it clear to both sides of the House – Majority and Minority – that no one will be allowed a double bite as I said on many occasions to both the Minority and the Majority. In all honesty you all know that.



“Let me make it clear that this argument was most unnecessary and that in future what is going to happen is no leader shall have double bite at the chamber,” Prof Oquaye added.