DWM Not Behind Ashaiman Meeting

The attention of the Board of Directors of Developing Women for Mobilization (DWM) formerly 31st December Women's Movement has been drawn to an article in the Al-Hajj newspaper dated 25th July 2017 to the effect that certain persons purporting to be members of DWM held a meeting at Ashiaman to ostensibly deliberate on the affairs of DWM.



We wish to draw the attention of the general public to the following:



That DWM is a Company limited by Guarantee and is governed by the Companies Act 1963, Act 179 and its Regulations



The registered objects of DWM are as follows:



a. To mobilise women towards national reconstruction

b. To set up clinics, day care centres, foster homes and schools

c. To set up cottage industries and providing social services

d. To educate Ghanaian women about their agric responsibilities

e. To liaise with other progressive women’s organizations all over the world.



DWM is a non- governmental organization with the sole objective to empower Ghanaian women. DWM is not a women’s wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as described in the said article. DWM is an NGO for all women of Ghana.



Those who convened the meeting did not have the authority of DWM to call the said meeting and that the said meeting was called and held in violation of the Regulations of the Company. Accordingly any and all decisions taken at the said meeting are null and void and are of no effect.



We urge the General Public to disregard any information released to the Public as a result of this illegal meeting.



Dated 27th July, 2017



Sylvia Ahorlu

(General Secretary)

For and on behalf of DWM