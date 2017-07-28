UG Student Builds Video Streaming Website

Related Stories A Level 300 student of the University of Ghana (UG) Legon, Gabriel Opare, has joined the global start up boom and founded a video search engine, Mudclo.com, which is being described as almost matching giants like Google video search engine.



‘Mudclo,’ an impressive metasearch engine, collates results from many sources across the web. It is an online service that allows search and streaming of video content from multiple sources in one place.



Gabriel Opare is reading Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology at the University of Ghana, yet his deep appreciation for technology has made him take active interest in web and graphic design.



He is among few video search engines in the world that do not serve as video hosting sites. No doubt his startup will face fierce competition from global stream- disabled engines but what is important is that Mudclo is an awesome innovation of a teenager which showcases the inventiveness of the African continent; the newest Silicon Valley of the world.



Clearly, Mudclo would be counted among the most promising video search engines startups in Africa and in the world.



In an interview Kuulpeeps.com, Gabriel stated that “while YouTube is a video hosting website, Mudclo combines the power of YouTube and two other video hosting websites in order to create Mudclo.”



According to him, his initial inspiration came from other Ghanaians, whom he said were restless and eager to build businesses at a young age on a continent where opportunities are limited and unemployment is extensive.