Minority Must Learn To Be Patient - Majority Leader

Majority leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu Related Stories Majority leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu has sent a reminder to his counterparts, Minority in Parliament to exercise restraint because they still have three and a-half years to be in opposition.



According to Mr. Mensah-Bonsu, who was commenting on an earlier attempt by Minority Members of the Seventh Parliament to boycott proceedings of the House, they (the minority) are becoming too quick in complaining and taking hasty decisions.



In earlier reports, the Minority on the floor of parliament wanted to stage a walkout after their leader, Haruna Iddrisu had complained about the Speaker for limiting him to only one question when the Minister of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) appeared before the House.



The Agric Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto was summoned to answer questions relating to Akufo-Addo-led government’s flagship project, “Planting for Food and Jobs” programme.



Mr Iddrisu who was angered by Prof Mike Oquaye’s restriction fumed, "You know the essence of parliamentary questions is significant and integral to the exercise of oversight. Your refusal to allow me even as Minority Leader to proceed can only be an effort to cripple us.



He added, "We respect you as chair of this house; we have a responsibility as leaders to support you in maintaining order in this house…"



The Minority, has therefore threatened to impeach the Speaker for being biased in dealing with the two sides of the house.



But the Majority Leader who however said, he will not stand aside when his colleague legislators are been abused, in response to the threat, also said it is contemptuous and too early for the Minority to be considering impeaching the Speaker.



Recounting his experience under the previous parliament when the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was in opposition, Mr. Mensah-Bonsu said he and his colleagues went through harder times but with patience they were able to overcome the challenges.



“… I’ve been there (in opposition) for eight solid years but these are early days and see how they (minority) are behaving. They should be patient, tell them they should be patient. But at least for the next three and a-half years they’ll be there so they should be patient. We’re growing our democracy,” Mr. Mensah-Bonsu advised.